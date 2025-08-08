LSU Football Freshman Running Back, Louisiana Native Turns Himself in on Charge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana after Alexandria star JT Lindsey put pen to paper with the program last December.
The Bayou State native flashed as a junior in 2023 after rushing for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned first-team 5A All-State honors.
Lindsey, a Top-10 running back in America, joined the nation's No. 1 back in Harlem Berry as the one-two punch of the future in Baton Rouge after both signed with LSU.
Now, it appears LSU will have to wait to see more of Lindsey.
The four-star running back enrolled at LSU over the summer and is in the midst of Fall Camp with the program, but has since been turned himself on accessory charges.
According to WAFB News, Lindsey "is accused of allowing two teenagers wanted on second-degree murder charges to stay at his dorm on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge earlier this year.
"The suspects, 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Riverbend Building of the Nicholson Gateway dorms on Monday, August 4, 2025."
WAFB News also added that, "His defense lawyer, Kris Perret, said even though Lindsey is now facing a criminal charge, Lindsey was unaware that those individuals were wanted for murder and was at football camp as this all played out."
“At this time, guys, we are cooperating with LSU PD,” Perret said. “My client maintains he’s fully innocent of all charges and any wrongdoing. We hope to get this straightened out pretty quick, and that’s all we have to say at this point. We will have more later.”
Lindsey, Caden Durham, Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson have primarily made up the running back rotation during Fall Camp.
Durham has taken a majority of first-team reps while Berry and Jackson compete for second-team duties.
For Lindsey, the No. 2 rated running back in Louisiana has competed with the third-team as he gets acclimated to the LSU program after enrolling over the summer.
