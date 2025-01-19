LSU Football Great Jayden Daniels' Magic Continues, Advances to NFC Championship Game

Jayden Daniels has rejuvenated the Washington franchise in the blink of an eye.



The former #LSU star and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback across his first two playoff games:



- 46/66 (69.7%)

- 655 total yards

- 4 touchdowns

- 0 INT



Daniels is one win away from the Super Bowl.