LSU Football Great Jayden Daniels' Magic Continues, Advances to NFC Championship Game
Former LSU star Jayden Daniels' magical rookie campaign continued on Saturday night after leading the Washington Commanders to a 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback is now one win away from the Super Bowl after catapulting the Commanders to back-to-back playoff victories in his first season at the helm of the offense.
It's simply been a sensational run for the former LSU star.
After taking over Baton Rouge during his two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Daniels has carried his success to the next level as the franchise signal-caller in Washington.
Now, he's "shocked the world" after taking down the No. 1 seeded Detroit Lions.
Daniels thrashed the Lions' defense from start to finish after ending the day going 22-for-31 on passing attempts with 299 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards after showcasing his dynamic play style.
"It feels good. It's a surreal moment for the Washington fanbase. It's an awesome moment," Daniels said after Saturday's game. "It was an electric environment... But you can't let the outside noise distract you from the main goal and that's to win."
It's back-to-back big-time showings from Daniels after taking down the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in the Wild Card Round last weekend.
Last week, Daniels became only the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era of the NFL to win a road playoff start joining Russell Wilson (2012), Mark Sanchez (2009) and Joe Flacco (2008).
In addition, Daniels became the first rookie in NFL history to lead his team in rushing yards (38) and passing yards (268) in a playoff victory.
It's been a record-setting season for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels finished the regular season with 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He broke the rookie quarterback record with 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
The first-year player has been sensational during his rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders while stealing headlines across America.
During Saturday's contest, it was Tom Brady in the booth calling the game where he was lost for words at Daniels' poise.
"What a player Jayden Daniels is," Brady said in the fourth quarter. "Unbelievable performance."
Daniels is the NFL Rookie of the Year frontrunner after piecing together one of the greatest first seasons from a quarterback in NFL history.
Now, he's done it again after handling business in Detroit after taking down the top-seeded Lions on Saturday night.
The Commanders will take on the winner of Sunday's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.