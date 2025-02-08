LSU Football Great Joe Burrow: 'Go Wherever They Are Paying You The Most'
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow left a legacy in Baton Rouge after making the decision to transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Burrow spearheaded the Bayou Bengals to arguably the greatest college football season of all-time after claiming a Heisman Trophy, National Championship and more in 2019.
He made the decision to depart his "dream school" in Columbus after leaving Ohio State with the decision paying dividends.
Burrow was ahead of the curve in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the electrifying signal-caller changing the trajectory of the LSU program.
Now, he's carrying his momentum in the NFL after a career year with the Cincinnati Bengals alongside another LSU legend, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Burrow, who had his 2023 season cut short due to a wrist injury, led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and TDs (43), ranked No. 3 in the league in passer-rating (108.5), and No. 4 in completion percentage (70.6).
He became only the third quarterback in NFL history to have at least 4,500 passing yards and 40 passing TDs, while throwing fewer than 10 interceptions. He joined Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) on that list.
Burrow was also a finalist for NFL Most Valuable Player, finishing fourth behind winner Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley.
The LSU great is in New Orleans (La.) this week where he's taking the time to sit back and do interviews with multiple media outlets.
He discussed the new era of college football and the ability to make significant money while in school on the Dan Patrick Show.
Burrow's three-year career with the Ohio State Buckeyes was a dream come true to play for the hometown program, but his "business decision" paved the way.
“Yeah, 100% you doubt yourself. You don’t — I didn’t play for three years, and it wasn’t because I was hurt. That wasn’t a that wasn’t a great feeling,” Burrow said, regarding his time with the Buckeyes. “I was working very hard and improving every single week, and just — never put it all together there.
“My dad and both of my brothers played college ball, so I was able to talk to them about it. Lean on them about their experiences and learning from them, and was able to graduate early and get out of there so I could go and play some football.”
What about transferring early with the new rules in college football? What's Burrow's advice to the current athletes with a chance to depart their current programs to immediately play elsewhere?
“I probably would’ve transferred much earlier than I did, but I had to graduate to go and play,” Burrow added. “At the time, the transfer portal wasn’t a thing. I think it became a thing the next year after I transferred, but I still think you had to sit out a year.
“… You should take advantage of [NIL]. If you’re going to be able to make seven figures in college, you’ve got to go and take advantage of that. If you’re in high school and you’re getting offered that, go wherever they’re paying you the most.”
Burrow has been a trendsetter, an architect for the new era of LSU football and more.
Now, after changing the trajectory of LSU football, he continues carving out a role as one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League.
