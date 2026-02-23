How Patriots Can Avoid Becoming The Next Bengals After Super Bowl LX Appearance

The Patriots took the NFL by storm in 2025, flipping a 4–13 finish the year prior into a 14–3 regular season that saw them win the AFC and qualify for Super Bowl LX—before ultimately losing to the Seahawks. New England is led by a hotshot head coach in Mike Vrabel, and their offense is powered by a star second-year quarterback and MVP candidate in Drake Maye.

Oddly enough, this is exactly what the Bengals looked like just four short years ago.

After Joe Burrow’s first season at the helm in Cincinnati (one that saw then-second-year coach Zac Taylor and squad go a lowly 4–11–1) the Bengals completely flipped the script the following campaign and found themselves as AFC North champions, the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs, and—after wins over the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs—competing on the league's biggest stage before losing to the Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI.

In the years since, however, the franchise has struggled mightily, qualifying for the postseason just once while compiling a 36–31 regular reason record. Burrow has been hurt, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson have gotten into contract disputes (albeit ones that have been resolved), and Taylor may be on the hottest seat imaginable heading into 2026.

So how do the Patriots avoid this? I’m glad you asked. Lets dive in:

Continue to invest in defense

Free agent signing Milton Williams and rookie safety Craig Woodson were a major part of the Patriots' defense in 2025. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Cincinnati’s offense has been among the most high-flying in football since both Taylor and Burrow took over—unfortunately, their defense has left much to be desired. After ranking fifth in points per game allowed (19.6) a year after their Super Bowl appearance, the Bengals have ranked in the bottom 10 in the category over the past three seasons:

2023: 22.6 points per game allowed (20th)

2024: 25.5 points per game allowed (25th)

2025: 28.9 points per game allowed (30th)

While the front office has tried to replenish the pipeline—using three of their last four first-round picks on defenders—they've failed to hit on any marquee free agents on that side of the football, and in turn, have seen the team's production fade.

On the Patriots side of things, they signed several high-end defensive players last offseason—among them Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Carlton Davis III—while also drafting a potential steal in Craig Woodson in the fourth round.

Good work. Now, don’t get complacent this spring.

Protect your quarterback

Joe Burrow has been sacked 213 times in his career. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

While it may sound obvious, it’s not just about keeping your quarterback clean in the pocket—but also about surrounding him with playmakers. While the Bengals have handled the latter (see: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins extensions from a year ago), the former has been a different story. Just look at the numbers.

Joe Burrow sacks taken, career

Year Sacks Taken (Games Played) League Rank 2020 32 (10) t-9th 2021 51 (16) 1st 2022 41 (16) 6th 2023 24 (10) t-29th 2024 48 (17) t-4th 2025 17 (8) 35th

Long story short, when Burrow plays a full season—or close to it—he automatically becomes among the most sacked passers in the league.

The Patriots can learn from this.

Over the course of his first two NFL seasons, quarterback Drake Maye was sacked 34 times as a rookie (13th-most, 10 games played) and 47 times in Year 2 (4th-most, 17 games played). Moreover, during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX, he was sacked an NFL playoff record 21 times in just four games.

This staggering number puts the development of rising sophomore offensive linemen Will Campbell and Jared Wilson at the forefront of New England’s offseason—ensuring that they not only improve, but are also playing the positions best suited to their skills.

Additionally, the Patriots still need to surround Maye with better weapons. While the additions of Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins last spring provided the team with some veteran presence at wide receiver, it was Maye—who finished second in NFL MVP voting—that elevated the performance of his pass catchers this season. When the time came for them to return the favor in the Super Bowl, however, they failed to rise to the occasion.

Whether it be through free agency, the draft, or both, New England must continue to garner talent on the offensive side of the football to help their franchise quarterback.

Stay ahead of the curve on the coaching staff

Josh McDaniels returned to New England as their offensive coordinator in 2025. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots have built somewhat of a super staff, with three former NFL head coaches—Josh McDaniels, Doug Marrone, and Thomas Brown (who served as an interim with the Bears in 2024)—working alongside their current one in Vrabel. Having big names on paper isn’t enough, however. If they want to avoid becoming the next Cincinnati, they have to continue to stay ahead of the coaching curve.

Despite missing the playoffs for a third straight season, the Bengals are sticking with Taylor as head coach in 2026 and have made no major changes to their top coaching staff. Replacing Lou Anarumo with Notre Dame’s Al Golden to begin '25 did little to improve the defense, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher couldn’t ignite the offense after Burrow went down early in the season with an injury—and yet, both coordinators will be back on the sideline next year for one more go.

Now this isn't to say that New England needs to make changes to its staff just yet—though they’ve already named Zak Kuhr their official defensive coordinator after he took over for Terrell Williams—but if things were to ultimately go south over the next year-plus, they shouldn’t hesitate to make some tough calls.

Vrabel, among many of his qualities, is known for his loyalty—as evidenced by the number of former Titans players and coaches he brought with him to New England. A good trait to have, until it isn’t. Don’t fall into the Bengals’ trap of sticking with the same coaches forever and expecting a different outcome. As the Patriots look to sustain success, results—not allegiance—must guide their coaching decisions into the future.

