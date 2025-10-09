LSU Football Great Ryan Clark Issues Apology Following Comments on Kyren Lacy
Former LSU Tigers standout and NFL veteran Ryan Clark utilized his platform on ESPN this week to publicly voice his thoughts on the new details surrounding ex-LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's arrest.
Clark has been vocal in his take on the former Tigers receiver’s alleged involvement in a tragic car accident last December that resulted in the death of 78-year-old veteran Herman Hall of Thibodaux, La.
According to the report revealed last December, police stated that Lacy passed four cars with the end result being a fatal car crash, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.
At the time of impact, Lacy was more than 70 yards behind the crash that occurred in Louisiana.
In a recent interview with HTV10, the attorney representing Lacy released new information involving charges surrounding the ex-Tiger.
"That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Lacy's attorney told HTV10. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.
“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”
“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory said. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”
On Monday, Clark took time to provide his thoughts on the situation during an appearance on SportsCenter following Monday Night Football.
"Guys, Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL," Clark said. "Kyren Lacy was being accused of something and was being investigated for something that he didn't do."
"He died having to live with the guilt and consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent," Clark added. "It was recently discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash, that police and state policeman tried to coerce and doctor and use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars.
"They changed his joy, they changed his life, and eventually, he took his own life."
Now, Clark has voiced an apology for his statements after speaking to those involved in the situation.
“Two lives have been lost. Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for. My heart absolutely breaks for both of them, their families and their loved ones.
"In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth. I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available.
"I failed to do that Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department,” Clark said Thursday morning on First Take. “I set the highest standards of fairness and, most importantly, righteousness in my work.
“I didn’t meet that standard. But since, I’ve spoken to Kyren’s representation at length, and I’ve also reached out to a representative at the State Police office just to have a conversation. They informed me this morning that because it’s ongoing litigation, they actually can’t divulge anything else.
"It’s always important to me that I gather all factual and important information to provide the complete story. That’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly. And when discussed in real time Monday evening, I failed to do so. And for that, I apologize.”
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.