LSU Football Great Ryan Clark Reacts to New Details Surrounding Kyren Lacy
Former LSU Tigers standout and NFL veteran Ryan Clark utilized his platform on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" to voice his thoughts on the new details surrounding ex-LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's charges.
Lacy was charged with negligent homicide in January of 2025 once Louisiana State Police said he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed," which resulted in a head-on collision and the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.
According to the report revealed last December, police stated that Lacy passed four cars with the end result being a fatal car crash, but new data revealed shows he was more than 90 yards behind the crime scene.
At the time of impact, Lacy was more than 70 yards behind the crash that occurred in Louisiana.
In a recent interview with HTV10, the attorney representing Lacy released new information involving charges surrounding the ex-Tiger.
"That’s the beauty of the investigative report that I now have my hands on,” Lacy's attorney told HTV10. “We know from data that Kyren Lacy did, in fact, pass four cars. There’s no disputing that. Further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars.
“However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key [words] – behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”
“He was back in his proper lane, according to their data,” Ory said. “This isn’t my expert. This is the investigation of the Lafourche Parish district attorney’s office. So I’m here simply comparing and contrasting the district attorney’s office with state police in this matter, their investigations.”
Now, Clark has taken the time to voice his thoughts on the matter during an appearance on "Monday Night Football" last night.
"Guys, Kyren Lacy was supposed to be in the NFL," Clark said. "Kyren Lacy was being accused of something and was being investigated for something that he didn't do."
"He died having to live with the guilt and consequences of a guilty man, knowing he was innocent," Clark added. "It was recently discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash, that police and state policeman tried to coerce and doctor and use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars.
"They changed his joy, they changed his life, and eventually, he took his own life."
Lacy wrapped up his LSU career as the team's leading receiver during the 2024 season. Following the accident, the NFL withdrew its invitation for him to participate in its annual draft combine.
"[He was] at least supposed to be [in the NFL]," Clark said. "At some point throughout his career, I would have expected to say his name − so I'm going to say his name tonight. Kyren Lacy was innocent. Kyren Lacy should be with us. Nothing will ever repair or replace the pain that his parents have to feel, and his loved ones have to feel, but we can say his name.
"There were so many stations that ran the fact that he was being investigated, so I wanted to make sure, here with Scott, we could say that he was an innocent man and we could at least know that he has that as he rests."
On Monday during his weekly press conference, LSU head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the situation where he urged people to remain patient.
"I'm following it just like you guys are," Kelly said. "Let's just be patient, be sure all information gets out. He's loved by us, was loved before and is loved after. There's not really a need to talk to our team. They follow it and love Kyren. He was a great teammate and is going to be missed."
