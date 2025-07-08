LSU Football Hires Away Key Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Staffer to Off-Field Role
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to hire Ole Miss Rebels Director of Recruiting Strategy, Kelvin Bolden, to an off-field role, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.
247Sports first reported LSU was targeting Bolden for a position on Kelly's staff.
Bolden will serve as LSU's Associate Athletic Director/Assistant General Manager where he's set to have the opportunity to reunite with LSU's General Manger, Austin Thomas.
Ole Miss hired Bolden in 2022 where he has remained on Lane Kiffin's staff ever since while handling various roles in Oxford.
With the hire set to be made official, it reunites Bolden with Thomas where the two have formed a significant relationship across the last few years.
Thomas helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss during his two seasons as the program’s Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
Now, Thomas and Bolden will reunite in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals beginning to dominate behind the scenes in the new age of college football.
In February, On3 Sports named named both Bolden and Ole Miss Director of Player Personnel, Alex Brown, as two of college football’s ‘off-field recruiting stars’ of the 2025 cycle.
“Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin brought in Billy Glasscock as his [NFL style] General Manager to oversee everything in the program from recruiting, scouting, NIL and coaching staff,” On3’s Steve Wiltfong wrote.
“He’s an industry veteran that shined at Minnesota and Texas prior. Director of Player Personnel Alex Brown wears a lot of hats as well. Mike Williams runs the scouting department and has 15 years of NFL experience.
“Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden is one of the SEC’s best relationship guys. The Rebels signed On3’s No. 19 class."
Now, Bolden is Baton Rouge bound where he's set to take on a critical role behind the scenes for Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.