LSU Football Staffer Departs Lane Kiffin's Tigers, Returns to SEC Rival Amid Changes

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue tinkering the staff in Baton Rouge with a myriad of moving parts occurring behind the scenes.

After Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State on Nov. 30, the new shot-caller in town quickly began making adjustments to both the coaching staff and the 2026 Recruiting Class for his new program.

Fast forward to Tuesday and more shakeup occurred to the staff with the departure of LSU Assistant General Manager Kelvin Bolden where he has since departed the Tigers for an opportunity at Ole Miss.

Bolden served as LSU's Associate Athletic Director/Assistant General Manager in 2025 where he had the opportunity to reunite with LSU General Manager Austin Thomas - who was also not retained on Kiffin's staff.

Kiffin has brought in Ole Miss General Manager Billy Glasscock to Baton Rouge where he has since replaced Thomas.

Ole Miss hired Bolden in 2022 where he had remained on Kiffin's staff up until his move to LSU after Thomas brought him in this season.

But after one season with the LSU Tigers, Bolden will return to Oxford with an opportunity presented on Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding's staff.

The LSU Bio: Kelvin Bolden Edition

Kelvin Bolden joined the LSU Football staff in July 2025 as Sr. Associate Athletics Director/Assistant General Manager after working for three seasons at Ole Miss as Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy.

Bolden reunites with LSU Sr. Associate AD Austin Thomas, with whom he worked for two seasons at Ole Miss.

Prior to his tenure at Ole Miss, Bolden worked at UCF as the program’s wide receiver assistant coach and Director of Recruiting Relations. He was the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Florida in 2021 following two years at Arkansas as a graduate assistant.

A native of Ocean Springs, Miss., Bolden played wide receiver at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southern Miss, where he graduated in 2011.

At Southern Miss, Bolden logged 104 career catches for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was inducted in 2020 into the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2023 into the Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame.

Bolden is the son of Kelvin Sr. and Michelle Bolden, and he is the father of Kameron Bolden.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: