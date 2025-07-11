LSU Football Hires Away Ohio State Director of Player Personnel in Massive Move
LSU Football has made another impressive off-field hire with the program set to bring in Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto.
Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.
He was hired by Ohio State in February where he took on the role as the Buckeyes' Director of Player Personnel.
Now, Pettito is set to return to the Bayou State where he will serve as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy, according to Rivals.
It's a notable hire for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with Petitto bringing championship pedigree to Baton Rouge after working under Saban for eight seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Petitto was the Director of Player Personnel at Georgia for two seasons.
After assisting in building a dynasty with the Crimson Tide, the Amite (La.) native will make his way back to his home state.
Petitto's track record speaks for itself after stints with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes with LSU General Manager, Austin Thomas, spearheading the push to hire him to the off-field staff.
LSU has now made three "splash" hires this week with Petitto joining Ole Miss' Kelvin Bolden and Southern Cal's Jeff Martin as the trio of new staffers set to make their way to Louisiana.
Bolden will serve as LSU's Associate Athletic Director/Assistant General Manager where he's set to have the opportunity to reunite with LSU's General Manger, Austin Thomas.
Ole Miss hired Bolden in 2022 where he has remained on Lane Kiffin's staff ever since while handling various roles in Oxford.
With the hire set to be made official, it reunites Bolden with Thomas where the two have formed a significant relationship across the last few years.
Thomas helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss during his two seasons as the program’s Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
LSU is continuing to make massive hire after massive hire with Petitto being the latest to get on board Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.