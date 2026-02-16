LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Emerge as New Contenders for Elite Wide Receiver

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. has new contenders emerging in his recruitment this offseason amid a meteoric rise on the prep scene.

Easter checks in as the No. 5 rated wideout in America with programs from coast-to-coast fighting for his services in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

But it's Texas Tech that holds the verbal commitment after recently pledging to the Lone Star State school amid a critical stretch in his recruitment process last fall.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

But new contenders are emerging in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Longhorns looking to sway his commitment elsewhere.

Easter burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2024 where he earned Texas District 23-6A first-team honors after catching 46 passes for 987 yards and 12 TDs on 21.5 yards per reception.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and it was much of the same after eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for his Summer Creek squad.

Easter committed to Texas Tech on Nov. 20, but it isn't slowing down Lane Kiffin and Co. from making their presence felt in his recruitment with wide receivers coach George McDonald locked in on the top Lone Star State pass-catcher.

Now, as his process explodes amid a pivotal offseason, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals will remain in direct communication with the current Texas Tech Red Raiders verbal commitment this spring.

