LSU Football Hires Experienced NFL Assistant Coach To Join Lane Kiffin's Staff

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are hiring former Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin to join the staff in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, according to multiple reports.

Martin will join Kiffin's staff as an offensive analyst with the two bright minds reuniting in the Bayou State after spending time together with the USC Trojans.

The well-traveled assistant coach previously spent the last several seasons working in the NFL - spending time with the Baltimore Ravens since 2021.

Prior to his time with the Ravens, he served as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2019 to 2020 - returning to his alma mater.

Now, the coveted assistant coach has been scooped up by Kiffin with the coaching staff adding another notable name this offseason ahead of LSU's inaugural season under new leadership.

Sources: Former #Ravens QBs coach Tee Martin is being hired by Lane Kiffin as an offensive analyst at LSU.



Martin, who has been in Baltimore since 2021, now returns to the college ranks and reunites with Kiffin, who hired him at USC back in 2012. pic.twitter.com/6LPPzBkS0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers also hired Auburn's Heath Dedeaux as an offensive analyst for the 2026 season, according to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona.

Dedeaux recently spent the last two seasons on The Plains under Hugh Freeze at Auburn where he will now make his move to Baton Rouge after serving as offensive skill quality control.

Prior to his time with the Auburn Tigers, Dedeaux was a graduate assistant for Kiffin at Ole Miss where the two will now reunite in the Bayou State for his inaugural season as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers.

LSU has retooled the program from the top down this offseason with a new-look roster, redesigned coaching staff, and more with the Bayou Bengals eyeing a fresh start under new leadership with Kiffin at the helm.

In what has been a chaotic stretch for the program, Kiffin and Co. reconstructed the roster entirely with over 50 newcomers inking deals with the program - including nine Top-100 additions - while adding talent to the coaching staff as well.

The Full 2026 Schedule:

Week 1: Clemson

Week 2: Louisiana Tech

Week 3: at Ole Miss

Week 4: Texas A&M

Week 5: McNeese State

Week 6: at Kentucky

Week 7: Mississippi State

Week 8: at Auburn

Week 9: Open Date

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Texas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Arkansas

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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