Lamar Jackson Exits Ravens' Game vs. Patriots Before Halftime Due to Back Injury
Tyler Huntley entered the game for the Ravens prior to halftime against the Patriots after Lamar Jackson went to the locker room to be examined for a back injury.
Jackson picked up an injury after taking a hit from New England’s Craig Woodson following a short gain on the ground. Woodson could be seen hitting Jackson on the back after the quarterback slid.
Baltimore announced Jackson was questionable to return as a result of the injury. He could be seen on the NBC broadcast being supported by trainers and grimacing in frustration as he went to the locker room.
As the Ravens continue to fight for their season, currently on the bubble for a playoff spot, an injury to Jackson is just about the worst case scenario. He’s dealt with myriad injuries this season, and the latest could significantly hamper the team’s chances of securing a victory in the must-win game against the Patriots.
Prior to the injury, Jackson had completed 7-of-10 passes for 101 yards. Ravens fans will be hoping he’s able to get back into the game during the second half, but if not, it’ll be Huntley under center as Baltimore aims to keep its season alive.