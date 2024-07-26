LSU Football Hosting No. 1 Prospect in America Jahkeem Stewart for Key Visit
Louisiana is home to the No. 1 prospect in America and the LSU Tigers continue ramping up their push as they battle it out for his services.
Jahkeem Stewart, the the top recruit in the 2026 cycle, is just down the road from Baton Rouge and Brian Kelly's coaching staff has kept tabs on the prospect many are preparing to call "generational".
The prized defensive lineman plays his high school ball at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school.
Now, LSU has their sights set on the next great recruit out of St. Augustine in coveted prospect Jahkeem Stewart.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
Now, Stewart will take an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge on Friday for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event.
Stewart will be accompanied by the top prospects in America with both the 2025 and 2026 classes set to be well-represented.
For the program-changing prospect, he's seen both USC and Ohio State turn up the heat, but LSU is making sure to work their magic in this one as they remain in constant contact.
It's been an eye-opening offseason for Stewart as his recruitment picks up with several programs looking to separate themselves from the pack.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound sophomore, who is prepping for his junior year with the Purple Knights, has taken the nation by storm with his stature and physical traits.
He looks and plays above his years, which also has recruiting experts and analysts believing there could be a chance he reclassifies into the 2025 cycle.
Stewart has teased the idea of graduating high school a year early, and with LSU lacking depth for the future at defensive line, it makes their push for Stewart that much more important.
Whether he reclassifies or not, he's at the top LSU's recruiting board in the 2026 cycle with Davis and Co. beginning to form a close relationship.
The Tigers currently boast the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle that flaunts an embarrassment of riches, including Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB).
If Stewart decides to reclassify into 2025 and LSU keeps their push in order to land his services, the program-changing class would elevate to new heights.
For now, he remains in the 2026 cycle, but it hasn't stopped LSU from ramping up their push after holding several face-to-face meetings over the last year.
Now, the physical specimen will make his return trip to Baton Rouge on Friday with the LSU Tigers preparing to roll out the carpet once again for the generational talent.
