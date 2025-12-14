LSU Football Icon Impressed With Tigers Top Signee, No. 1 Defensive Tackle in America

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson signed the dotted line with the LSU Tigers last week after making things official with the hometown program.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall where he elevated his stock.

Then, following a strong senior season in the Bayou State, Anderson earned the attention of more evaluators across the country.

The LSU signee has now been elevated to five-star status where he sits as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

Now, Anderson is looking to wrap up his senior campaign with another state championship as he takes the field in the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans (La.) on Saturday evening.

In a matchup that will have the entire state's attention, Anderson's Edna Karr crew will square off against the St Augustine Purple Knights - where both programs have seen multiple top athletes sign with the LSU Tigers over the years.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram: @90thingz_.

Anderson is next in line where he's quickly caught the attention of an LSU icon: Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron is in attendance for the Saturday night matchup where he's getting a firsthand look at the No. 1 defensive lineman in America.

"Ed Orgeron is quite impressed with LSU commit Richard Anderson. He was watching the 5-star defensive lineman in warmups at the Dome," Fox 8 News' Garland Gillen wrote via X.

Ed Orgeron is quite impressed with LSU commit Richard Anderson. He was watching the 5-star defensive lineman in warmups at the Dome.



I told Coach O, “Maybe you can coach him next season.” He smiled — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 13, 2025

Orgeron remains in headlines this year as he looks to get back on the sidelines following a multi-year hiatus away from the game after parting ways with LSU in 2021.

But it hasn't stopped him from being around the Bayou State where he's in New Orleans on Saturday evening watching the state championships at the Caesars SuperDome.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: