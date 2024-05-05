Popular LSU Football Cornerback Transfer Jeremiah Hughes Locks in Pair of Visits
LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes has been a popular target in the NCAA Transfer Portal as he continues navigating his process.
Hughes, a sophomore defensive back who played in 13 games for the Bayou Bengals during the 2023 season, has already taken a visit to UCLA since entering the free agent market.
Now, he's locked in a pair of visits: Colorado and Washington. 247Sports first reported Hughes' visit schedule.
The former Tiger is currently in Boulder on a visit with the Colorado Buffs while he soaks in the scenes of the program alongside Deion Sanders and Co.
A look into his visit with Sanders and the Colorado staff.
For Hughes, it's been busy last few months. After arriving in Baton Rouge and taking significant snaps as a true freshman, the expectation was that the youngster would take that next step and serve as second team cornerback for the 2024 season.
But during spring ball under new secondary coach Corey Raymond, Hughes was seemingly passed up on the depth chart by several players, including true freshman PJ Woodland.
Woodland and sophomore stud Ashton Stamps took first team reps at cornerback with Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson holding down a majority of second team snaps throughout camp.
With five players ahead of him on the depth chart while taking third team reps, Hughes elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a chance to take significant reps at his next program.
The talent-level is there for the former Bishop Gorman standout, and as he continues adapting to the cornerback role after playing wide receiver for most of his prep career, he'll give his new program of choice impressive reps once in full form.
Now, he's officially visited UCLA and Colorado with a trip to Washington lined up next as he begins locking in on a decision.
Hughes was one of seven Tigers to enter the portal during the spring window:
The Departures (7):
- EDGE Jaxon Howard
- WR Khai Prean
- TE Connor Gilbreath
- DB Ryan Yaites
- LB Christian Braithwaite
- CB Jeremiah Hughes
- OL Joseph Cryer
For LSU, it was clear this program was set to see movement this spring as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.
Phase 1 was to have spring exit meetings with the players in order to see what the future holds, and with that, players were expected to reveal their intentions to depart if necessary.
The main point of emphasis will be to remain under the scholarship count as they look to build up the defensive line room.
Now, with limited flexibility, the Tigers have begun Phase 2: Lock in visits with defensive linemen in order to become competitive in that area.
