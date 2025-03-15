LSU Football Injury Update: Starting Safety Set to Miss Entirety of Spring Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 5 of Spring Camp on Saturday morning after taking the practice fields, but remain without a piece of the defensive backfield from last fall.
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert remains out for the Tigers after undergoing offseason surgery on a shoulder injury he suffered during the 2024 season.
Now, Kelly has provided an update on his veteran defensive back with Gilbert set to miss the entirety of Spring Camp.
"He's there every day and has been a great leader," Kelly said on Saturday morning. "He's been the kind of veteran guy you want."
Gilbert wrapped up the 2024 season with 52 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and a pair of pass breakups.
For the Tigers, they'll be working with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley alongside returning pieces Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears at the safety position during camp.
It's been mostly Cooley and Toviano running with the first-team during Spring Camp throughout the first five days of practice.
What are the important pieces to know on the pair of first-team safeties as it currently stands?
What to Know: Cooley Edition
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed Raleigh after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
Kelly's Thoughts: Toviano's Move to Safety
LSU moved Toviano from the STAR role to safety full-time in December while the program worked through Texas Bowl preparation.
"We're really pleased. He's a half safety and we're really pleased with him at that position. He's got corner skills playing the safety position. He's excited, he's happy, getting first team reps there and couldn't be more happy with the work we're getting from him," Kelly said on Toviano.
"He'll stay there moving forward. He gives us a really good tackler, he's athletic, can play the No. 2 wide receiver and that's his position in the NFL."
