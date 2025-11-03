LSU Football Injury Update: Two Starters Questionable for Alabama Crimson Tide Battle
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will square off against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 11 SEC matchup in Tuscaloosa.
After utilizing an open date during a chaotic week in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers will return to action with a matchup against the Crimson Tide up next on the docket.
LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson will make his head coaching debut for the Tigers following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties on Oct. 26.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Fo the Bayou Bengals, there will be multiple players on this week's injury report to keep tabs on ahead of kickoff in Tuscaloosa.
LSU left tackle Tyree Adams is OUT for Saturday as he continues nursing an ankle injury suffered against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
With Adams out, the Tigers turned to five-star true freshman Carius Curne to start at the left tackle slot. The youngster is also dealing with an injury and is listed as questionable for Alabama, Wilson revealed on Monday.
Along with Curne, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks will be listed as questionable heading into Saturday against the Crimson Tide.
Weeks missed the Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas A&M matchups while nursing an ankle injury and has been in a "non-weight bearing boot" for over three weeks.
LSU will continue keeping tabs on the pair of starters - Curne and Weeks - heading into game day at Bryant-Denny Stadium with the Tigers looking to get back in the win column.
LSU and No. 4 Alabama will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa with the SEC rivalry game set to once again generate significant buzz.
