LSU Football Labeled a Program With 'Most to Gain' From Spring Camp in 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Spring Camp on March 8 with the program set to debut a new-look roster in Baton Rouge heading into the upcoming season.
Kelly and Co. will have over 20 new faces in the purple and gold for spring practice with double-digit Transfer Portal additions alongside 13 early-enrollees from the 2025 Signing Class.
Now, the "preseason predictions" are rolling in for Kelly's squad with the Bayou Bengals labeled a team with "the most to gain" during Spring Camp, according to 247Sports.
"LSU secured the nation's No. 1 transfer portal class during the winter window and plugged some of its most obvious holes, especially on the defensive side of the ball, ahead of a prove-it year for Brian Kelly," 247Sports wrote.
"The Tigers figure to generate palpable optimism this spring and into the preseason given the amount of talent joining their roster. Patrick Payton could be in for a monster year with his restart at LSU, Nic Anderson may be among the SEC's top receivers once healthy and, most importantly, help in the defensive backfield could make the Tigers a more well-rounded operation."
The LSU staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force after reeling in the No. 1 class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class.
Now, the Tigers will pair impactful newcomers alongside returning quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and defensive weapons Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins.
LSU will be without Weeks and Perkins during Spring Camp while they continue rehabbing injuries suffered during the 2024 season.
247Sports also recently discussed the expectations in Baton Rouge and what's at stake this upcoming season.
247Sports' Take: "This is not a hot-seat discussion for Brian Kelly as LSU is poised for a possible breakthrough in 2025. LSU has the No. 1 transfer portal class in college football this cycle and convinced quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to return rather than enter the 2025 NFL Draft. That said, it's clear the Tigers are going all-in to make 2025 a raging success. Kelly has won 29 games over his first three seasons, but has one trip to the SEC Championship Game to show for it and no playoff appearances.
"The last three head coaches at LSU all won national championships with the Tigers, so there's considerable pressure to get back to title contention in Baton Rouge under Kelly. That starts with winning the 2025 opener at Clemson. LSU has not won a season opener under Kelly, so it'll be interesting to see the focus and preparation level from this program through fall camp leading into Week 1."
LSU has improved the roster in the short-term after signing a coveted portal class headlined by multiple immediate impact players that were available.
Which other programs have "The Most to Gain" during Spring Camp?
247Sports Broke Them Down:
North Carolina Tar Heels
"There is no more highly anticipated coaching debut in 2025 than that of Bill Belichick. His first few months at the helm of the North Carolina program come with an acclimation period given his lack of experience in the college game, but with his elite track record as one of the all-time greats, Belichick brings high expectations with him to Chapel Hill.
"If he can hit the ground running and work the same magic this spring with the Tar Heels that he worked en route to Super Bowl victory after Super Bowl victory in the NFL, next season should be a fun one at UNC."
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
"One of college football's most intriguing quarterback battles this spring resides at Notre Dame, where Steve Angeli and CJ Carr are the frontrunners to replace Riley Leonard on the heels of the program's run to the national championship game.
"If the Fighting Irish are to make another deep playoff surge, Marcus Freeman needs to identify the right weapon at that all-important spot. He also brought a new defensive coordinator into the mix with Chris Ash replacing Al Golden, who departed this winter for an NFL gig. Ash has big shoes to fill."
Auburn Tigers
"The 2025 season has to be a big one for Hugh Freeze in order for him to quiet the naysayers and doubters at Auburn. He already took impressive steps toward making this a breakout year, but spring camp is where the rubber starts to meet the road as all of his prized recruits hit the practice field for the first time together.
"Jackson Arnold has better weapons around him at Auburn than he did prior to his transfer from Oklahoma, and the next month will lend insight into whether his supporting cast of Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr. and others will help him take the Tigers to the next level."
Michigan Wolverines
"Bryce Underwood already made his practice debut during bowl season, but if he looks the part of a starting quarterback during his first full slate of offseason workouts, the excitement surrounding his Michigan arrival will reach new levels.
"The top recruit in the 2025 class has as much buzz as any quarterback prospect over the last decade. Living up to the hype as a true freshman is no easy feat, though, and he needs to settle in quickly over the coming months in order for it to become a reality."
