LSU Football Lands at No. 1 in College Football Playoff Prediction After Clemson Win

Brian Kelly and Co. remain in national headlines, analysts believe the program will be in the College Football Playoff.

The LSU Tigers remain in national headlines after taking down No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in a thrilling 17-10 victory.

Brian Kelly snapped the program's five game losing streak in season openers, with three under his watch, after earning the Week 1 win.

“Those narratives were never anything that we bought into as a program,” Kelly said. “Look, people build up the first game to a level of craziness. I mean, look at the quarterbacks that are under incredible scrutiny.

"So I just think that in this business, you have to stay focused on what your job is, and my job is to bring a football team on the road, play with great confidence and composure and compete their tails off for four quarters.

"That’s my job, not to worry about what other people say. I get it. It’s out there, but they didn’t put me in this position to worry about those things.”

Now, LSU is 1-0 for the first time since 2019 with the Bayou Bengals taking America by storm after the Week 1 win against a top-five foe.

On Monday morning, ESPN's Heather Dinich predicted the Tigers to be ranked the No. 1 team in America over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

No. 3 Ohio State is coming off of a dominant Week 1 win over Arch Manning and the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns.

“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” Dinich said. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.

"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”

ESPN has revealed their College Football Playoff projections with the LSU Tigers coming in at No. 1.

ESPN's Take: LSU Will Be In

"Throw out the preseason rankings and everything you thought you knew about the best teams in college football. Nobody made a bigger Week 1 statement, on the road against a team capable of winning the ACC and competing for a spot in the playoff.

"The committee starts from scratch, and LSU showed all of the components it looks for -- from a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to a defense that proved it can play at an elite level."

The 12-Team Projection:

No. 1: LSU Tigers
No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3: Miami Hurricanes
No. 4: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5: Florida State Seminoles
No. 6: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 10: Texas Longhorns
No. 11: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 12: Clemson Tigers

LSU has America's attention after a Week 1 win at Clemson with all eyes on what the Bayou Bengals can achieve in 2025.

