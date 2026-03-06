Ex-LSU Football HC Brian Kelly Reveals Clear Message in Desire To Return To Coaching

The LSU Tigers parted ways with former head coach Brian Kelly last October after a 5-3 start to the 2025 season headlined by a humiliating 49-25 loss to Texas A&M in Death Valley.

Kelly departed the Bayou State with a 34-14 record across four seasons where the program was unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff during his tenure.

“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said following the Texas A&M loss. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.

"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”

But Kelly isn't done coaching, he revealed in an interview with Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning. There is a desire to get back on the sidelines.

Brian Kelly's Take: Return in the Cards

“I don’t know that I’ve made the decision that I want to get back in, as all the things we’ve talked about, I’d want to see some changes. But I think while you wait, you need to work,” Kelly said. “And so, I need to stay in the game.

"My first order of business is this next two, three weeks, I’m gonna be visiting some places to see spring ball, get a chance to see some things relative to the football side, the operational side, some of the things we talked about today with NIL, transfer and calendar, and get a temperature in the spring for some things.

“I want to do that in the fall, too. I want to get out and — look, I’ve got four former assistant coaches that are head football coaches in the NFL. I’ve got four Power Four assistant coaches that we’re close to. I want to get around and see their program, see how they’re doing, get a sense of where I can grow and I can be better.

"And so, that’s really my focus right now. And then if the right situation comes about and I’m ready, I’m certainly going to entertain that.”

