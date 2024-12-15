LSU Football Lands Commitment From Dynamic Big Ten EDGE Transfer
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Nebraska transfer Jimari Butler after a visit to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Saturday evening.
The coveted edge rusher spent five seasons with the Cornhuskers before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of programs reaching out to the veteran defensive lineman.
Once officially in the portal, Butler trimmed his list to three finalists with LSU making the cut alongside Florida State and Texas A&M.
Now, after spending time with the Nebraksa Cornhuskers, the productive defensive piece will make his way to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility.
Butler is coming off of his fifth season with the Cornhuskers where he started in 10 of his 11 games played with the program in 2024. He logged 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks on the year.
In his five seasons with Nebraska he's tallied 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Now, he's been granted a sixth-year of eligibility due to a COVID waiver from the 2020 season as well as a redshirt season in 2021.
Butler is the third transfer to reveal his commitment to Kelly and Co. on Saturday and the fourth transfer overall to commit to the program.
Meet the Signees: Bauer Sharp, Ja'Keem Jackson and Barion Brown
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp revealed his pledge to the LSU Tigers on Friday after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier in the week.
Sharp, a sought-after transfer with interest from several Power Four programs, checked in with Kelly and Co. this week before shutting things down.
Kelly and the Tigers were in dire need of bodies in the tight end room after star Mason Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with a razor thin tight end room, the Bayou Bengals secure Sharp after an impressive season with the Sooners in 2024.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
There were ties in favor of the Tigers here for Sharp. An Alabama native, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school before making the move to Oklahoma last season.
Now, Kelly and Co. pushed all the right buttons in his recruitment in order to land his commitment. Sharp has also signed with the Tigers in order to make things official.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said of Sharp on Friday after the signing was made official.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well.
"I think what really stood out was having that kind of versatility in the running game and the passing game."
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
Jackson, an integral piece to the Gators' defensive backfield prior to injury, heads to Death Valley with the chance to make an immediate impact for Corey Raymond's secondary.
He spent two seasons with Billy Napier's Florida program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a redshirt-freshman.
In year one with the program, Jackson appeared in 11 games as a true freshman after bursting on the scene for the Gators.
Fast forward to his second season with the program in 2024 and Jackson missed a majority of the season after suffering an injury early in the year.
The Sunshine State native totaled 11 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of two seasons in Gainesville.
Now, he heads to LSU with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for Raymond's secondary.
Jackson was rated as the No. 3 cornerback in America in the 2023 Recruiting Class out of high school.
It's an important get for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason. With starting defensive back Zy Alexander departing Baton Rouge after exercising his eligibility, the cornerback room is razor thin heading into next year.
LSU will now bring in Jackson, the former No. 3 corner in America, alongside DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 signing class.
Jackson and Pickett will also be joined by newcomer Aidan Anding, the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana. Anding signed with the Tigers in early December.
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer wide receiver Barion Brown, he revealed via social media on Saturday afternoon.
Brown announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Lexington with the Tigers swooping in and securing his services rather quickly.
This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Brown ranks as a Top-5 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
LSU lost starting wide receivers Kyren Lacy (2025 NFL Draft) and CJ Daniels (NCAA Transfer Portal) with the program utilizing the Transfer Portal to secure an instant impact weapon.
With speed like no other and the ability to give Garrett Nussmeier a vertical threat the second he steps on campus, it's a monumental addition for LSU.
Brown has signed the necessary paperwork with the university and is officially in with the LSU program for the 2025 season.
