LSU Football Lands Commitment From Dynamic SEC Quarterback Michael Van Buren
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have landed a commitment from Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren, he announced via social media on Sunday afternoon.
The coveted quarterback earned the starting job in 2024 as a true freshman where he tallied 1,886 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns on the year.
After one season in Starkville, Van Buren elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of Power Four programs expressing interest in the SEC starter.
“Mississippi State faithful, you all have embraced me, supported me and nurtured me both academically and athletically in our short time together,” he wrote in the announcement. “My family and I are forever thankful to coach (Jeff) Lebby, the staff, my teammates, the administrative team and the professors for their contributions to my growth as an individual. For the past year, we have worked arm in arm to generate some memorable moments in coach Lebby’s first year, and I am confident there is more greatness to come from the program.
“After a lot of consideration, prayer and consultation with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.”
Now, after one week in the college version of "free agency," Van Buren has made his move: He'll join the LSU Tigers for the 2025 season.
Van Buren is rated as the No. 10 quarterback in the Transfer Portal where he will provide LSU with a critical backup quarterback behind returning starter Garrett Nussmeier.
Nussmeier revealed his intentions to stay in Baton Rouge for the 2025 season, but with a razor thin room for the Tigers, Van Buren's commitment is a big one for the program.
Now, LSU adds the prized transfer with SEC experience as a true freshman.
Van Buren is the fifth Transfer Portal commitment for the purple and gold after the program signed Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp, Florida's Ja'Keem Jackson, Kentucky's Barion Brown and Nebraska's Jimari Butler.
Meet the SEC Signees: Sharp, Jackson and Brown
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
LSU picked up its first roster addition from the transfer portal on Friday as tight end Bauer Sharp has signed with the program.
Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came two weeks ago in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.
Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022.
In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.
Bauer caught eight passes for 53 yards and a TD in a 24-16 loss to Ole Miss. He opened the 2024 season with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in his Oklahoma debut against Temple.
A native of Dothan, Ala., Bauer appeared in 25 games at Southeastern Louisiana, starting 10 times. He earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors in 2023.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he helped Southeastern to a 9-4 mark, the Southland Conference title and a second round appearance in the FCS Playoffs.
During his career with the Lions, Bauer caught 40 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 216 yards and five scores.
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU.
Jackson joins tight end Sharp Bauer as LSU’s first two transfer portal additions for the 2025 season.
Jackson comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.
He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups
A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff have landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer wide receiver Barion Brown, he revealed via social media on Saturday afternoon.
Brown announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Lexington with the Tigers swooping in and securing his services rather quickly.
This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Brown ranks as a Top-5 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
LSU lost starting wide receivers Kyren Lacy (2025 NFL Draft) and CJ Daniels (NCAA Transfer Portal) with the program utilizing the Transfer Portal to secure an instant impact weapon.
With speed like no other and the ability to give Garrett Nussmeier a vertical threat the second he steps on campus, it's a monumental addition for LSU.
Brown has signed the necessary paperwork with the university and is officially in with the LSU program for the 2025 season.
