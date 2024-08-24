LSU Football Lands Commitment from No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana Aidan Anding
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana will remain home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals after selecting LSU over Arkansas and Texas.
Anding, a 6-foot, 170-pounder with tremendous upside, adds to LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond's haul as he looks to retool the cornerback room.
He's the third cornerback to verbally pledge to the Tigers; joining DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, and Kade Phillips, a Top 10 corner in the 2025 class.
It's an impressive group for Raymond after making his return to Baton Rouge in January. Once back in The Boot, he hit the recruiting trail with force as he looks to bring back the "DBU" swagger to Death Valley.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
LSU handed out an offer late in the recruiting process to Anding. A player who was trending to the Texas Longhorns in June, the Tigers extended a scholarship to him right before he was set to make a commitment decision.
Once LSU and recruiting guru Frank Wilson made the call, Anding went back to the drawing board to mull over his options with his camp.
Then, once the Recruiting Dead Period was lifted for the final weekend of July, Anding made his way to Baton Rouge for the Bayou Splash recruiting event.
From there, the rest was history. He soaked in the scenes of Death Valley while being surrounded by several LSU commitments and targets.
Anding now joins the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America headlined by five-stars Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and Derek Meadows (Top 10 WR).
It's a program-changing haul for Kelly and Co. as they continue positioning themselves for the No. 1 overall class in the 2025 cycle
With Anding in the mix, LSU's defensive back haul remains impressive headlined by a trio of immediate impact cornerbacks.
Anding is the second corner to announce his commitment to the program this month after joining Kade Phillips. Phillips revealed his pledge to Kelly and the Tigers after flipping his pledge from Texas last Sunday.
Kade Phillips: No. 7 Cornerback in America
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he revealed via social media last Sunday.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program in July despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Now, Kelly and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping the prized defensive back to LSU after turning up the heat this month.
The move quickly becomes one of the top commitment flips in the 2025 cycle with LSU winning out for his services.
Once Phillips went public with a decision in early July, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
LSU began trending for the star corner earlier this week with buzz becoming real towards the end of the week.
Phillips remained in constant contact with LSU as the program looked to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond had his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
Raymond made his return to Baton Rouge in January where he hit the recruiting trail with force upon making his way back to the Bayou State.
He added Pickett, a prized five-star, to the class, but then kept his foot on the gas for Phillips and Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding.
For Phillips, the Lone Star State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months.
He's a strong, physical defensive back with college programs salivating at the ceiling he attains.
A consensus four-star recruit, Phillips has the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit with LSU now flipping the former Longhorns pledge.
LSU's cornerback haul flaunts a trio of immediate impact defensive backs in Pickett, Phillips and Anding with Raymond looking to revamp this position group for the long haul.
