LSU Football Legend Hints at Criteria for Next Coach, Talks Brian Kelly's Struggles
The LSU Tigers coaching search has social media buzzing with the process already taking multiple twists and turns across the first four days.
From Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry forcefully stating LSU AD Scott Woodward will not be involved to a star-studded list being broken down by analysts, the days since Brian Kelly's firing have been notable.
ESPN's Booger McFarland - who played for the LSU Tigers during his collegiate career - evaluated Kelly's tenure and what's next in Baton Rouge.
“Brian Kelly came to LSU as a CEO head coach, and I think his biggest downfall was the reason he got the job, which is he was the opposite of Coach O,” McFarland said Thursday on Pardon The Interruption. “He never really had a relationship with the players.
"He was a CEO – a top-down coach – he never got in the trenches with the guys. I think it’s going to be a relatively tall task to find a guy, maybe, as organized as BK. But I think we’ll find a players’ coach that’ll be better and will be a better fit down in Louisiana."
For McFarland, it's about developing rapport with the players where he believes Kelly didn't quite get the most out of his players in that area.
“See, when you coach in the South, it’s about fit. You have to be able to look your players in the eyes and relate to the players," McFarland said.
"I want somebody that’s going to be in the locker room with me, not somebody that calls down from the fifth floor to the locker room, if you follow. And I think when you’re in the Southeastern Conference, that’s the way it has to be.”
The LSU alumnus believes the job in the Bayou State is "the best job out there" and encourages the Louisiana Governor to take a step back regarding his public remarks.
“I know it’s a lot of names being thrown around,” McFarland said. “We’re a long way from this coaching search being over. But there’s no doubt in my mind LSU is the best job out there. I think when it comes to finances, when it comes to facilities, when it comes to recruiting, [LSU] is in the best position.
“Somebody just tell the governor, ‘Hey, pipe down a little bit. Worry about politics. Let the football people worry about football.’
"But I truly believe LSU will be able to get a better coach for the reasons I laid out.”
