LSU Football Linebacker Whit Weeks Posts Update Following Brutal Ankle Injury
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks exited Tuesday's Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears in the first half following a gruesome ankle injury.
Weeks, the heartbeat of the LSU defense, burst on the scene in 2024 after leading the Southeastern Conference in solo tackles.
He's quickly become an integral piece to the Tigers' success both on and off the field, but suffered a minor setback in the program's bowl game.
Weeks got caught underneath a pile where he ultimately suffered a devastating ankle injury. He was then carted off of the field prior to the half.
Once Weeks was taken off of the field, the entire LSU team ran out to the cart to show praise to their leader on defense.
“This response is a testament to the role that he plays on this team,” ESPN’s Taylor Davis said on the broadcast after the players surrounded Weeks. “An unbelievable player, but the undisputed leader. He was one of my player interviews this week … and he told me how much this place means to him – so much so, that Brian Kelly has turned to him and to handle some of the transfer portal situations. They’ve been to every dinner, hosting every guy, explaining why [they] should come to LSU. He bleeds purple and gold. Can’t say enough good things about the type of man he is.”
Now, head coach Brian Kelly has provided an update:
“Initial indication is a dislocated ankle,” Kelly said following the Texas Bowl matchup. “We’ll have surgery quickly. I don’t want to give an exact timeline but we should have him ready to go sometime around spring ball. Obviously, we feel for him and certainly he’s a tough kid that will handle this the right way. We’ll act quickly with him and his family was there. Our team responded quickly because he’s such an important part of what we do.”
Less than 24 hours after the injury, Weeks took to social media to provide an update on his status while praising his LSU teammates.
Weeks' Statement:
"Football is without a doubt the greatest sport in the world. It has the highest highs, and the lowest lows. God has a plan for us all and everything happens for a reason.
"Those highs wouldn't be so sweet if it wasn't for the lows hurting so bad. That's life. And the best part about football is you get to share every moment with your BROTHERS. It takes a group of men who come together as one in order to do something special in this sport, and that's what we strive for each and every day. 2025 will be our year. GEAUX TIGERS"
Weeks has become one of the program's top leaders on the team. A locker room favorite, the sophomore star is as fearless as they come.
While LSU worked through an important December of recruiting Transfer Portal pieces, it was Weeks who helped assist the program in spending time with visitors.
Weeks and Garrett Nussmeier took the lead during recruiting visits with transfers whether it was going to dinners, hosting poker nights and more.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said Friday following bowl practice "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Weeks understands what can be accomplished next season in Death Valley. From Nussmeier returning to newcomers preparing to take that next step, the program is beginning to trend in the right direction.
Why does Weeks take the time out of his schedule to help recruit? The sole reason is that he believes in what is being built in Baton Rouge. There's a growing sense that LSU will turn the corner in 2025 and Weeks firmly believes that.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
Now, he'll work through a rehabilitation process in order to get his ankle back up to speed this offseason prior to a 2025 season with high expectations.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.