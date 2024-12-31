LSU Football Linebacker Whit Weeks Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury in the Texas Bowl
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has suffered a brutal ankle injury in the Tigers' Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears.
Weeks, the heartbeat of the LSU defense, was carted off the field late in the second quarter following the injury.
He was taken off of the field with 1:41 remaining in the second quarter with an air cast on his right leg.
Weeks fell to the ground following a Baylor one-yard touchdown score by running back Dawson Pendergrass.
He wound up on the bottom of the pile with his leg being caught undernearth multiple players.
Once Weeks was taken off of the field, the entire LSU team ran out to the cart to show praise to their leader on defense.
“This response is a testament to the role that he plays on this team,” ESPN’s Taylor Davis said on the broadcast after the players surrounded Weeks. “An unbelievable player, but the undisputed leader. He was one of my player interviews this week … and he told me how much this place means to him – so much so, that Brian Kelly has turned to him and to handle some of the transfer portal situations. They’ve been to every dinner, hosting every guy, explaining why [they] should come to LSU. He bleeds purple and gold. Can’t say enough good things about the type of man he is.”
On the ensuing kickoff following the Baylor touchdown, LSU kick returner Zavion Thomas took the kickoff to the end-zone for the score.
Weeks has played an integral role in assisting the coaching staff in recruiting players to Baton Rouge.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said Friday following bowl practice "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Weeks understands what can be accomplished next season in Death Valley. From Nussmeier returning to newcomers preparing to take that next step, the program is beginning to trend in the right direction.
Why does Weeks take the time out of his schedule to help recruit? The sole reason is that he believes in what is being built in Baton Rouge. There's a growing sense that LSU will turn the corner in 2025 and Weeks firmly believes that.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
The trajectory of the LSU program is what Weeks has been pitching to transfers visiting campus.
"I ask them what they want to know about LSU and what they want to know about Baton Rouge. What are worries about coming here? I tell them, 'look, we're building something special here, we're gonna win a championship next year,'" Weeks said. "There's no doubt about it. I have more belief in Nuss than probably anybody does. I think he's going to win the Heisman next year and that's my pitch.
"You're going to come in and play with all these great players around you and that's only going to make you better."
