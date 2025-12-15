LSU Football Loses Elite Staffer To SEC Rival Amid Changes Under Lane Kiffin

LSU general manager Austin Thomas is heading back up to Oxford to join the Ole Miss Rebels staff for his second stint, according to 247Sports.

Thomas, the first executive to hold the general manager title at the collegiate level, will not return to LSU for the 2026 season following the hiring of Lane Kiffin as the program's new head coach.

Despite Kiffin and Thomas working together at three different stops, the two will not navigate this next chapter in the Bayou State alongside each other with significant staff changes being made.

Thomas made the move to depart Ole Miss in January of 2024 to reunite with then LSU athletics director Scott Woodward - who was ultimately let go in October following the departure of Brian Kelly.

In Thomas' return to LSU in 2024, it became his third stint in Baton Rouge where he previously served as general manager for the Tigers in 2021 and was a staff member from 2013-17.

Ole Miss is expected to announce Austin Thomas as its new Ole Miss football general manager this week. He's coming from LSU and was previously with the Rebels. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) December 15, 2025

He was elevated to general manager at LSU for the first time in 2016, becoming the first person in college football to hold that title.

Thomas returned to Baton Rouge after two years at Ole Miss, where he served as football chief of staff and sport administrator for the Rebel football program in 2022 and 2023.

Ole Miss had perhaps the best season in school history in 2023, winning a program record 11 games, beating Penn State in the Peach Bowl and finishing the year ranked No. 9 in the nation.

But Kiffin has now brought in his own general manager this time around with Ole Miss' Billy Glasscock following him to Baton Rouge as LSU's new top executive.

Along with Glasscock, Kiffin has reeled in multiple pieces from his time in Oxford with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach George McDonald, and strength coach Nick Savage all signing term sheets with LSU.

Ole Miss is hiring Austin Thomas as its next general manager and president of football operations, sources tell @On3sports. @ChaseParham first.



Former LSU general manager. https://t.co/CCYxbWYKHG pic.twitter.com/9HrWos9c2p — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 15, 2025

Now, the next chapter of LSU Football will be without Thomas, one of the most respected front office figures in the sport, as Kiffin makes his changes across his first month in Baton Rouge.

Thomas will serve as the Ole Miss Rebels' general manager and chief of football operations, according to On3 Sports.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: