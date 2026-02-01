No. 2 Rated Wide Receiver in Louisiana Eyeing LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Sunday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana where he has quickly blossomed into a a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, while emerging as a top-five prospect in The Boot.

The meteoric rise has boosted Whitley's status to Top-10 pass-catcher in America where he recently revealed his final five schools: LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Houston.

The four-star wideout has the hometown LSU Tigers as a school firmly in the mix with Kiffin's program piquing his interest after earning an offer last summer.

Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans (La.) last Thursday for a face-to-face visit with Whitley as the two continue developing a relationship amid staff changes in Baton Rouge.

Fast forward to Sunday and Whitley is expected in town on an unofficial visit at LSU with Kiffin and Co. once again looking to make an impact.

The Bayou State star is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

The Tennessee Volunteers have piqued Whitley's interest after a visit to Knoxville last offseason.

“Tennessee definitely moved up in my rankings. Before the visit, they were already a strong contender, but being there in person and seeing how the coaches operate, how the players carry themselves, and just feeling the vibe on campus made me feel like home already," Whitley said.

Whitley remains a primary target for Kiffin and Co. in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where Sunday's quick visit to Baton Rouge has emerged as a critical trip for both parties.

