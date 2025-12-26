LSU Football Loses Key Staffer to SEC Rival With Lane Kiffin Eyeing More Moves

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will have another off-field role to fill with associate director of player personnel Jai Choudhary set to join the Ole Miss staff.

Choudhary made the move to Baton Rouge less than a year ago to join Brian Kelly's staff under then general manager Austin Thomas, but after a quick stint in the Bayou State, will return to the Rebels.

The fast-rising front office figure will once again work under Thomas - this time as the program's Director of Player Personnel.

Kiffin has filled multiple off-field roles this month, but the on-field staff that he has assembled continues taking America by storm.

The new shot-caller in Baton Rouge recently announced 11 new staff hires headlined by his Ole Miss assistants officially making the move to LSU.

Charlie Weis Jr. will serve as LSU’s offensive coordinator, while Joe Houston has been tabbed as the special teams coordinator.

Joining Weis on the offensive side of the ball will be Kevin Smith (assistant head coach/running backs), Joe Cox (tight ends/co-offensive coordinator), George McDonald (wide receivers/passing game coordinator), Eric Wolford (offensive line), Sawyer Jordan (inside wide receivers) and Dane Stevens (quarterbacks).

Weis, McDonald, Smith, Cox, Stevens, and Jordan all served on the Ole Miss staff with Kiffin and were part of the best regular-season in program history in 2025 as the Rebels posted an 11-1 mark and advanced to the College Football Playoffs.

In 2025, the Ole Miss offense averaged nearly 38 points per game and led the SEC in yards per game (498.0), passing yards per game (312.4) and rushing touchdowns (36). Ole Miss has scored 59 total offensive touchdowns this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Ole Miss offense featured SEC Newcomer of the Year in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and All-America running back Kewan Lacy, who has rushed for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns.

LSU Football Coaching Staff Additions

Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends

Joe Houston – Special Teams Coordinator

Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers

Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers

Sterling Lucas – Defensive Line

George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers

Kevin Smith – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line

Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks

Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator

Eric Wolford – Offensive Line

