LSU Football Loses Louisiana Prospect to Transfer Portal Amid Lane Kiffin Rebuild

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Khayree Lee Jr. intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

The Louisiana native redshirted across his first season with the program in 2024 and will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination after not earning playing time with the Bayou Bengals.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have seen seven offensive linemen enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason amid roster turnover in Baton Rouge.

In what is set to be a critical two-week stretch for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, the Transfer Portal will provide an opportunity to add reinforcements in the trenches.

Now, with Lee out of the picture, LSU has seen 18 players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of departing the program.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Notable Departure: OL Carius Curne

Curne recently revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media.

The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

A source familiar with Curne's process tells LSU Tigers On SI that the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks will be a school to watch across his Transfer Portal process.

According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on Jan. 2 where the window will open.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

The Departures [18]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

