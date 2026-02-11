LSU Football Staffer Makes Move to SEC Rival After Departing Lane Kiffin's Program

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have finalized a deal to hire LSU’s Jermauria Rasco as assistant defensive line coach, according to CBS Sports.

Rasco spent time as an analyst for the LSU Tigers on Brian Kelly's staff where he closed out last season as the interim defensive tackles coach once Kyle Williams departed the program.

The ex-LSU player joined the staff in Baton Rouge where he had an opportunity to learn under multiple prominent assistants - namely Williams - across his time with the program.

Williams, who spent 13 years in the NFL with Buffalo Bills, joined the Tigers last offseason after five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Ruston High School.

Williams served as the anchor of an LSU defense during his playing days in Baton Rouge that ranked among the nation’s best during his four seasons at LSU. Williams twice earned All-SEC honors and was named first-team All-America as a senior in 2005.

Now, Rasco makes his move to Starkville where he will join Jeff Lebby's defensive staff as the program's assistant defensive line coach as he continues his fast rise up the ranks in the Southeastern Conference.

"Jermauria Rasco, a former standout defensive end for the Tigers, joined the LSU football staff in March of 2024 and serves as a defensive analyst.

"Rasco, who graduated from LSU in December of 2014 with a degree in sports administration, spent three seasons as the player development coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. Prior to that, he served as an analyst at Arizona from 2018-20. He got his start in coaching at Texas A&M in 2017.

"Rasco appeared in 48 games during his time with the Tigers, starting 26 times. He racked up 154 career tackles to go along with 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. His best season came as a senior in 2014 when he had 71 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

"LSU won 41 games during Rasco’s four seasons as a player with the Tigers, including a perfect 13-0 regular-season mark in 2011.

"Following his college career, Rasco signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers. He spent one season with the Packers followed stints with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. Rasco retired from football following his time with the Steelers and began his coaching career at Texas A&M."

