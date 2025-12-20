LSU Football Must Target Five-Star South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart Amid Recent Buzz

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State on Nov. 30, the new shot-caller of the Tigers wasted no time in attacking the recruiting trail after inking 14 signees to the 2026 Recruiting Class.

But January's NCAA Transfer Portal is set to unleash a different approach with Kiffin and Co. looking to open a treasure chest full of roster cash to potential targets.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

There could be a boost in the program's push for defensive pieces amid an expected hire on Kiffin's staff.

LSU is targeting South Carolina defensive assistant coach Sterling Lucas to join the staff in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Lucas, one of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive coaches, has assisted in the development of multiple prospects in Columbia - including a slew of NFL Draft selections.

The Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.

Across the last four years Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.

Why would this be such a significant hire if it gets over the finish line?

Lucas was the primary recruiter for former five-star defensive lineman Dylan Stewart. Could he follow his position coach to Baton Rouge amid the recent buzz of him joining Kiffin's staff?

Stewart started in all 11 of the games he played in this season and had 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 19 solo tackles, but is coming off of a domiant true freshman campaign.

Across the 2024 season, Stewart logged 33 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles as a true freshman in the SEC.

Now, with Lucas expected to take the LSU Tigers defensive line coaching gig, could Stewart follow? Time will tell, but social media continues buzzing surrounding the potential move.

