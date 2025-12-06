LSU Football Navigating Historic Stretch As 'Lane Kiffin Era' Begins in Baton Rouge

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday after accepting the job as the new shot-caller of the Tigers.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin departed Oxford and walked away from No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) amid a College Football Playoff run for the Southeastern Conference program.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”

Now, since Kiffin's arrival in the Bayou State, the LSU program has seen multiple wins as a whole.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

What's the latest buzz out of Baton Rouge following the hiring of Kiffin?

The Recap: Historic Stretch in The Boot

No. 1: The Biggest Win of Them All

LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain in Baton Rouge on Kiffin's staff despite being formally offered the Tulane Green Wave head coaching gig.

In what is a monstrous victory for the LSU program, the Tigers now retain one of the top coordinators in all of college football.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

News: #LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has withdrawn from consideration for the Tulane Green Wave job, @wdsu reports.



Lane Kiffin and Co. continued to push this week for Baker to remain in Baton Rouge.



Now, after a back and forth, Baker appears to have made up his mind. pic.twitter.com/cAzw9O9ACj — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 6, 2025

No. 2: The Coaching Staff Taking Shape

Charlie Weis Jr: Offensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford last Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Oct 28, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. (left) talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) during warm ups prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

No. 3: Kiffin Inks No. 1 Prospect in America

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown officially signed with the LSU Tigers on Friday in a massive win for Kiffin and Co.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

Lane Kiffin’s first Signing Class as the HC of the #LSU Tigers:



- Lamar Brown: No. 1 Recruit in America

- Richard Anderson: No. 1 DT in America

- Deuce Geralds: No. 3 DT in America

- Trenton Henderson: Top-10 EDGE

- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana



“Just Different” in Year 1. pic.twitter.com/sDpEyRw7Be — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 5, 2025

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

It's a historic stretch in Baton Rouge with Kiffin at the helm of the program as it all quickly comes together following his arrival six days ago.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: