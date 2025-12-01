Lane Kiffin Plans To Retain LSU Football Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker on Staff
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is expected to remain in Baton Rouge on Lane Kiffin's staff, sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. CBS Sports first reported the news.
Baker joined the staff in Baton Rouge two years ago where he elevated a defense that was one of the worst in LSU history and helped build it into the No. 16 scoring defense in 2025.
Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch, LSU brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.
"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.
Baker has earned the trust of the LSU locker room with the proof being in the product across the 2025 season.
Now, the current expectation is that Baker will remain in Baton Rouge on Kiffin's staff as he begins assembling an all-star unit.
Kiffin will bring multiple components from his staff at Ole Miss to LSU:
The Staffers Confirmed to be Joining Kiffin:
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
Billy Glasscock: General Manager - Kiffin and the Rebels hired Glasscock in February of 2024 where he had previously been Steve Sarkisian’s player personnel director at Texas. With Glasscock in, the future of current LSU GM Austin Thomas is in jeopardy in Baton Rouge.
Other Staffers Joining Kiffin:
- Thaddeus Rivers: Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
- Chris Kiffin: Linebackers Coach
More LSU News:
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.