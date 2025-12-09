LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers Battling for Elite Defensive Assistant Coach

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue working towards assembling the coaching staff in Baton Rouge with the program eyeing a top defensive assistant.

Across Kiffin's first week in the Bayou State, he's locked down an elite 2026 Signing Class along with a majority of his coaching staff in place.

From bringing in a myriad of staffers from Ole Miss to retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker, it's been an impressive start to the "Kiffin Era" as his position coaches come to light.

But there are position coaches that Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of - including Elijah Robinson.

On Saturday, Football Scoop reported that the LSU Tigers and Syracuse co-defensive coordinator had put the final touches on a deal that was in place.

"Splash secured. Elijah Robinson is joining LSU's staff sources share," Football Scoop wrote.

Now, it appears there are other schools entering the race, according to Football Scoop's latest update on Robinson's search for a new home.

"Saturday, the whisper was shared that LSU had their man. Pile that on top of the news Baker was staying in town after withdrawing from the Tulane coaching search, along with Kevin Peoples, Jake Olson, Corey Raymond and the LSU defensive staff was ready to go toe to toe with anyone," Football Scoop wrote.

"However, there’s an interesting new development. Sources tell FootballScoop that multiple other programs reached out to Robinson."

The other school that's in pursuit: Nebraska.

LSU and Nebraska have entered the "Robinson Sweepstakes," according to multiple reports, with the Tigers looking to get across the finish line.

🔥 Will Nebraska be able to pull former Texas A&M/Syracuse DL coach Elijah Robinson?



Robinson isn’t just an elite recruiter, he’s one of the best defensive line developers in college football. His units play violent, disciplined, and technically sound. He produces Sunday level… pic.twitter.com/G3Vk1WqRgM — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) December 9, 2025

According to 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, Robinson was in Baton Rouge over the weekend checking out LSU's campus as the program intensifies its pursuit, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers remain in the mix it appears.

For Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, LSU has navigated a strong stretch with multiple hirings being made across nine days, but the biggest splash to this point is retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

In a move that took social media by storm on Saturday night, Baker withdrew his name from consideration for the Tulane Green Wave head coaching gig where he was viewed as the top target in their search.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Those were both improvements from 2024 when LSU gave up 364.4 yards and 24.3 points per game in Baker’s first season as defensive coordinator.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

