LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Coveted Louisiana LB Tylen Singleton Making a Statement

LSU has 9 of Louisiana’s Top 10 players pledged.



The Haul:

No. 1: TE Trey’Dez Green

No. 2: DL Dominick McKinley

No. 4: DL Gabe Reliford

No. 5: S Dashawn McBryde

No. 6 S Joel Rogers

No. 7: LB Tylen Singleton

No.8: CB Ju’Juan Johnson

No.9: CB Bernard Causey

No.10: WR Kylan Billiot pic.twitter.com/DKfluTEf4U