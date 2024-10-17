Brian Kelly Reveals the Status of LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Chris Hilton for Week 8
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is yet to make his season debut after suffering an ankle injury during Fall Camp.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined since the middle of August.
Now, fast forward to Week 8 at Arkansas, Hilton will remain out for the SEC showdown against the Razorbacks.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said on Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update on Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him OUT for Week 8.
Last week, Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process for Hilton while also detailing how it remains a day-by-day process.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Hilton and Liberty transfer CJ Daniels are the two wide receivers currently on the injury report who's statuses are in jeopardy.
With Hilton out, Kelly detailed that Daniels will remain probable and is trending in the right direction for Saturday night against Arkansas.
Redshirt-freshman receiver Kyle Parker is out for the sesaon after sufferring a torn tricep tendon during the open date two weeks ago; making Daniels' return that much more important.
LSU's pass catcher depth has consisted of Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Mason Taylor.
The Tigers are also working on transitioning tight end Trey'Dez Green to receiver with the chance to take on an expanded role down the stretch of the season.
No. 8 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Fayetteville with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks kicking off at 6 p.m. CT.
