LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Speedy WR Jelani Watkins Ready to Develop at LSU
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton circled Texas native Jelani Watkins as a top priority in the 2024 cycle, and after signing the speedster, the Tigers bring in one of the fastest wideouts in America.
Watkins, who's shined on the track and field, adds a different element to the Bayou Bengals' most recent recruiting class with an opportunity to develop in Baton Rouge.
The former four-star prospect has shown growth as a route-runner and pass catcher, but with unteachable speed, Watkins is a player turning heads this offseason.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound speedster arrived on campus as a summer enrollee after bypassing the opportunity to enroll at LSU in January.
A dominant presence on the track, he wanted to handle responsibilities for his senior campaign during the spring.
Now, he's in Baton Rouge with an opportunity to grow alongside several seasoned veterans in the LSU wide receiver room.
Watkins could ultimately redshirt in year one with Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others, handling most of the reps in 2024, but his potential is limitless.
Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has an opportunity to develop the speedster who's shown flashes of what's to come during his time in Baton Rouge.
The LSU Bio:
"Another outstanding wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2024 who is joining the Tigers … Brings elite speed to LSU … Rated with 4-stars in the On3 composite and ranked No. 207 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 37 overall in the state of Texas … Ranked as high as No. 5 nationally at wide receiver by ESPN and No. 98 overall … Dual sport athlete who also excelled in track and field … Two-time Texas UIL 6A 200-meter state champion … Won the titles as both a sophomore and junior … Claimed the title in 2023 with a 20.54 time, .32 seconds faster than the second-place finisher … Ran the anchor on Klein’s state champion 4×100 relay team … … Born in Louisiana but moved to Texas as a child … Clocked at 10.27 in the 100 … Plans to also run track at LSU … Played final season of high school football at Atascocita after transferring from Klein High School … Older brother Monte Watkins plays running back at New Mexico State."
The Other Impactful Freshman Wideout: Kylan Billiot
When the Bayou Bengals brought in the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Kylan Billiot, there was significant intrigue in his long term potential.
Billiot skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings during his senior campaign, ultimately ending up as a consensus four-star recruit.
We've seen Louisiana natives Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and others take Baton Rouge by storm with Billiot looking to be the next great wideout to come from the Bayou State.
He arrived in Death Valley over the summer and quickly began to take strides in the right direction.
Billiot will take year one in the purple and gold to learn from savvy veterans Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels, but looking ahead, the program is intrigued at what he can provide a fiery LSU offense.
"It’s my dream school. It feels really, really nice for me to come to my dream school," Billiot said after committing to LSU. "This was definitely earned. It wasn’t given to me. For me to come (to LSU), it means a lot to me.”
With a chance to develop, it provides Billiot the opportunity to get acclimated to a college regimen before being thrown in the fire.
