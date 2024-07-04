LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Trey'Dez Green Adds Different Element to Tight End Room
LSU freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green arrived in Baton Rouge as one of the top newcomers on the Bayou Bengals' 2024 roster.
The five-star Louisiana native has the chance to make a name for himself in the purple and gold with the program intrigued at what's to come.
Green arrived on campus in May as a summer enrollee and immediately made an impression with his physical traits.
The addition of coveted prospect adds a different element to the LSU tight end room with elite-level talent surrounding him.
Mason Taylor will carry most of the load for the Tigers in 2024 after back-to-back seasons as LSU's starter.
For sophomore Mac Markway, who's proven to be an impressive blocking tight end during his time in Baton Rouge, he'll continue working with the second-team this season.
When it comes to Green, he's a freakish talent with eye-opening intangibles that will battle for reps during Fall Camp and into the 2024 season.
He can elevate off of the ground to snag a pass like a wide receiver and use his agility to breakdown defenders at the line of scrimmage.
Taylor will serve as the main tight end while Markway hits the field in situational sets, but Green will be a player to monitor long term.
The versatility comes as no surprise. Green was rated as one of the top basketball players in Louisiana and his impressive athleticism translates to the football field.
The five-star tight end in the 2024 class will try his hand as a dual-sport star at the next level with both Matt McMahon and Brian Kelly's programs.
The 6-foot-7 star freshman committed to Kelly and the Tigers before his senior year at Zachary High School. Green made the move to Zachary after three years at East Feliciana, but an LHSAA ruling denied Green eligibility on the hardwood in his senior season despite being deemed eligible for football.
Now, after sitting out his senior year at Zachary, he'll join McMahon's roster for the 2024-25 season.
Green was rated as the No. 1 tight end in America, No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
He's dominated on the hardwood during his prep career after being rated as one of the top players in the Bayou State, and with interest from programs across America, the Tigers will see what they can get out of him after the football season wraps up.
It isn't uncommon to see players test themselves as two-sport athletes at LSU and Green will now be next in line to do so.
In high school, he showcased his talents as an impactful player with a tremendous motor, but the college game will provide an opportunity to level up his game in a big way.
Typically, two-sport athletes take part in sports that are divided into two different seasons like the fall and spring.
For Green, he will be attempting to play basketball that begins in the middle of LSU's SEC slate on the gridiron.
It'll be interesting to see how Green's two-sport aspirations unfold with the freshman phenom attaining high expectations during his time under Kelly and Co. moving forward.
A tremendous athlete with the chance to achieve an impressive feat, year one will be one to keep tabs on for the dual-sport star.
