LSU Football Next Head Coach Odds: College Football Icon Surges to Betting Favorite
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week as the program navigates a national coaching search following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
With the program's decision-maker out, LSU has social media swirling with all eyes on the direction the program will go in for its next head coach.
In the midst of all the news, the rumor mill began heating up surrounding a potential return of college football icon Nick Saban to Baton Rouge.
But Saban's colleague on ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit, quickly slammed the door shut on a return.
“You couldn’t pull Nick Saban off the GameDay desk. ‘Coach, maybe this job!’ No. ‘What about this job?’ No,” Herbstreit said on his podcast, Nonstop. “Guys, you got to stop bringing up Nick Saban for all these. He’s not going anywhere. My man is enjoying his life.
“He told me, ‘For 50 years, I’ve been in a hurry. I’ve been late to something for 50 years.’ Now, he’s got Mercedes-Benz dealerships and Ferrari dealerships. … He’s the happiest he’s probably been in a long, long time; he and Miss Terry.”
Then, LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry addressed the Saban speculation while on ESPN Radio last week where he also silenced the buzz.
Ausberry cleared the air that Saban is not returning to coach college football, but he talks with Saban every couple of weeks.
“No way he’s coming back to football. That’s not gonna happen. I think that has run its course,” Ausberry said.
Despite Saban out of contention, it appears, the betting odds aren't silencing the noise with elite shot-caller the current betting favorite.
Along with betting odds via BetOnline, Kalshi has labeled Saban as a betting favorite for the LSU Tigers.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
According to Kalshi, the favorites for the LSU Tigers job are Lane Kiffin, Jon Sumrall [Tulane] and Nick Saban as the market remains fluid.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
Jon Sumrall: 15 percent
Nick Saban: 15 percent
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
Despite Saban seemingly being eliminated from contention for the LSU job, the betting odds continue favoring the college football icon.
