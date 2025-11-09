LSU Football Non-Committal on Future Quarterback Amid Garrett Nussmeier Benching
The LSU Tigers suffered the program's fourth SEC loss of the season on Saturday night after falling 20-9 to No. 4 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In another challenging night at the office for the Bayou Bengals, the talk of the town will be interim coach Frank Wilson pulling the trigger and benching starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
On the second drive of the third quarter, Wilson and the LSU staff replaced Nussmeier with Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren - a move that has been on the fence for the last handful of weeks.
But with Brian Kelly now out of the picture and the Bayou Bengals playing with a "nothing to lose" mentality, the staff tossed in Van Buren.
Nussmeier ended his day going 18-for-21 through the air with 121 passing yards prior to being benched.
From there, it was Van Buren tossed in the game with the Tigers trailing 17-6 with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter.
The first-year Tiger went 5-for-11 with 52 passing yards and a fumble lost on the night to go with one rushing yard on six attempts.
Now, the question that looms moving into next weeks matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks: Is there a quarterback competition? Has the baton officially been passed the Van Buren?
“He was a great teammate,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “He was supportive of his teammate. He stayed engaged.”
Wilson detailed that he hasn't yet thought about the future of the quarterback room moving forward yet - leaving the door open on a potential quarterback battle heading into practice this upcoming week.
The LSU Tigers have three games remaining with matchups against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket.
But the state of the quarterback room will be fascinating to watch unfold with Nussmeier working through his final season of eligibility while Van Buren is navigating his true sophomore campaign.
LSU will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday in Death Valley with kickoff set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
