LSU Football OC Charlie Weis Jr. to Coach Ole Miss in College Football Playoff
Lane Kiffin remains in the spotlight this week after being formally introduced as the head coach of the LSU Tigers on Monday afternoon in Death Valley.
In a move that is nothing short of unprecedented, Kiffin departs Oxford and walks away from No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) despite the program on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter has made his point clear that Kiffin will not be able to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, despite Kiffin's desire to do so.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
But now there's a twist in the saga with the Ole Miss administration granting offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. with the opportunity to join the staff in Oxford for preparation.
Weis Jr. followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge and has since signed a term sheet with the LSU Tigers, but he will remain with the Ole Miss program amid a College Football Playoff run.
“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement.
"I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that.
"I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”
Now, as Kiffin continues assembling his staff, Weis Jr. will rejoin the program at a later date where he will assist the Rebels in their College Football Playoff run.
