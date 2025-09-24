LSU Football Offensive Lineman, Five-Star Freshman Has Brian Kelly's Attention
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas last December after five-star offensive lineman Carius Curne put pen to paper with the program during the Early Signing Period.
The elite offensive lineman out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle immediately became a headliner in the LSU Tigers' class with Curne giving the program another stud in the trenches.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder made his way to Baton Rouge in January after enrolling early with the program to take part in Spring Camp.
Curne then worked his way into the two-deep rotation as a backup offensive tackle behind left tackle Tyree Adams.
A player that the LSU coaching staff has raved about since his arrival in the Bayou State, Curne has the physical tools to excel in the SEC, but continuing to become technically sound is the next step.
"He's an exceptional physical specimen, but we have to be able to turn that into a technically sound offensive lineman, and he's made really good progress. I think we all know that I'm willing to play freshmen at that position. We did it in 2022," Kelly said on Monday.
"It's just really difficult when you're asking somebody to go in and play a position at this level for the first time; there's going to be a learning curve. I like what he's doing. I like the maturity that he's showing, and the consistency.
"I still think you're going to see him playing in some capacity, and he's got to be prepared to do so."
Towards the end of Fall Camp in August, LSU rolled with Curne as the first-team right tackle, but redshirt-freshman Weston Davis ultimately secured the roll ahead of Week 1 at Clemson.
"That position's not up for grabs. Weston Davis has done a really good job. He needed a break. We needed to get him back to where he needs to be as one of the five guys working together. So it was a good learning experience for him, but more importantly, we wanted to get DJ [Chester] some more tackle reps," Kelly said.
"As you know, he's gotten plenty of center reps. He started 13 games for us last year. So this was more of an opportunity to get him in the game and get some more tackle reps because, as referenced earlier, he's our first guy in at any one of those five positions."
Now, as the 2025 season rolls on, it'll be intriguing to watch Curne's development and the roll he takes on for the Bayou Bengals as the heart of SEC play begins in Week 5 against the Ole Miss Rebels.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.