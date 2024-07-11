LSU Football Offensive Lineman Will Campbell No. 2 Overall Player in EA Sports CFB 25
LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell came in as the No. 2 overall player in EA Sports College Football 25 with hype continuing to build ahead of his junior campaign in Baton Rouge.
Campbell, a two-year starter at left tackle, was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team last week after earning first team honors.
Last year, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned Walter Camp Player of the Year honors, while wide receiver Malik Nabers was named to the first-team.
Campbell enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and quickly established himself as one of the top offensive linemen in school history.
The projected Top 10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has started every game (26) in which he’s appeared and he’s played every offensive snap in 15 of LSU’s 17 games against SEC opponents.
Campbell earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023 after picking up second-team accolades as a true freshman in 2022. He was named to the Freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America in 2022 as well as being a Freshman All-SEC selection.
Last year, Campbell played a key role in an LSU offense that led the nation in both scoring (45.5) and yards per game (543.5) and one that produced the winner of the Heisman Trophy in Daniels.
LSU’s 2023 offensive line was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive lines in college football.
In two years with the Tigers, Campbell has helped LSU average 39.8 points and 496.6 total yards per game. The Tigers have also won 20 games, including a pair of bowl victories, with Campbell in the lineup.
Now, he's one of the highest rated prospects in one of the most anticipated video games of all-time.
LSU had four players in the "College Football 25" Top 100:
- LT Will Campbell: No. 2 player rank | No. 1 LT | 96 overall rating
- LOLB Harold Perkins Jr.: No. 31 player rank | No. 2 LOLB | 92 overall rating
- RT Emery Jones Jr.: No. 92 player rank | No. 2 RT | 90 overall rating
- TE Mason Taylor: No. 98 player rank | No. 4 TE | 90 overall rating
Here's what NFL Draft Buzz had to say of Campbell ahead of his junior campaign:
“Shows good quickness and flexibility on reach blocks, and Campbell has enough range to get out as a puller. Effective grappling in the phone booth, with the upper-body strength and strong hands to out-battle defenders. Campbell also shows a good understanding of angles when moving out to the second level In pass protection, he flashes a strong initial punch and typically has good hand placement. In the run game, he explodes off the line of scrimmage and consistently gets out to the second level to do damage. A smooth mover and covers a lot of ground, working hard to mirror rushers; agile and keeps his feet moving.”
Other LSU News:
BREAKING: LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Brandon Brown, Pledges to Tigers
The Additions: LSU Baseball Dominating NCAA Transfer Portal, More Moves on the Way
LSU Football Newcomer Profile: Dashawn Spears Looks To Make Immediate Impact
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.