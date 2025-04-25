LSU Football Offensive Lineman Will Campbell Selected in First Round of NFL Draft
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is New England bound after being selected by the Patriots with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Campbell joins Alan Faneca as the only LSU offensive linemen to be drafted in the first round since the Super Bowl era began in 1970 after the AFL-NFL merger.
The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder enters rare territory after being selected in the top-five on Thursday night in Green Bay.
Campbell, a Louisiana native, continues checking all the right boxes during his storied playing career.
He was a coveted five-star prospect coming out of high school prior to making his way to Baton Rouge in the 2022 Recruiting Class.
From there, he was a three-year starter for LSU while earning the prestigious No. 7 jersey during his sophomore campaign.
Heading into 2025 NFL Draft preparation, the talk of the town was Campbell's arm length and how it would be a "disadvantage" at the next level.
It's clear the Patriots aren't phased by Campbell's arms and remain uplifted at what he can provide thr franchise.
For the LSU great, he knows where he wants to play. The arm length "issue" doesn't phase him.
“I’ve shown everything I need to on tape to show that I can play tackle at an elite level," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.
A consensus All-American selection in 2024, Campbell continued detailing the proof is in the tape during his time with the Tigers. The "arm length" conversation isn't as important as some may make it seem, according to Campbell.
"You can go look at my tape, and there’s not one play on there that when I get beat you can say, oh, that’s because he has shorter arms," Campbell said.
"I don’t have stereotypical offensive tackle arms, but I’m aware of that, and that’s something that I use every week to my game plan in preparation on how to attack different defenders.”
But Campbell was asked if he'd switch position in the NFL if needed. Would he switch to offensive guard?
“I’ve told all the teams that I feel like I’ve all the stuff on tape to show that I can play tackle at a very high level, but I’m willing to do whatever I can do to help the team win," Campbell said.
"If they told me I would start at right guard versus left tackle and being a backup, then I’d take it and be at right guard.”
Now, he's New England bound with the Louisiana great prepared to begin the next phase of his playing career.
All eyes remain on Campbell after a historic career in Baton Rouge after being selected as a first rounder.
