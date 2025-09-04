LSU Football Offensive Weapon, Louisiana Native Has Brian Kelly's Attention
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green remains the talk of the town after a strong start to his sophomore campaign in a season-opening victory over the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder is in store for a big-time season in Baton Rouge, and after helping lift the Tigers to a critical Week 1 win, Green has America's attention.
Green, a five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, has the makings of becoming an elite-level pass-catcher for the Bayou Bengals with head coach Brian Kelly raving about his youngster.
In Week 1, Green found the end-zone for the go-ahead touchdown in order to propel the program to its first season-opening victory since 2019.
Now, he has Kelly's attention with all eyes on the second-year Tiger in 2025.
"First of all, he's a terrific kid. I don't know if you saw it, but he waited for everybody to get into the locker room. He was the one guy that stood out there," Kelly said on Monday.
"You get generational talents throughout your career, but you don't get generation talents and kids that you love like that. He's just so into his teammates and what they do and how they do it. He's selfless, and he's still learning.
"What I love is his willingness to stick his nose in there and get dirty in the run game. And he did a really good job there. The second thing is he's still working on his technique, so his technical ability is not just going to be run down the field and jump up and get the ball. That's not Trey'Dez Green's final piece of what he looks like.
"There are many more intricacies in running option routes and comebacks and things of that nature that we are excited to continue to work with him and grow, so we're just scratching the surface, and that's a great thing."
The Louisiana native has an opportunity to take his game to the next level in 2025 with significant rapport being built with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
Across Fall Camp in Baton Rouge, the duo shined during red-zone work and carried that momentum into Week 1 with a critical connection down the stretch to put LSU over Clemson.
LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with the program squaring off against Louisiana Tech in the home opener.
