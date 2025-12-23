LSU Football Officially Adds Prized SEC Assistant Coach to Lane Kiffin's Staff
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have officially hired South Carolina Gamecocks defensive assistant Sterling Lucas to the staff in Baton Rouge, the program revealed on Monday.
Lucas, a well-respected assistant coach across the Southeastern Conference, has been a catalyst in the development of multiple NFL Draft picks across his time at the collegiate level.
The Gamecocks staffer has emerged as one of the SEC's most effective defensive line coaches across five seasons at South Carolina - with the last four of them as the on-field assistant coach.
Across the last four seasons Lucas was responsible for the Gamecocks' defensive ends, outside linebackers and as running game coordinator.
LSU made the hire official on Monday via social media along with other staffers on both sides of the ball.
On defense, LSU has added Lucas (defensive line), Chris Kiffin (linebackers/co-defensive coordinator) and Lou Spanos (assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist).
Lucas joins the program after four seasons as the defensive ends and outside linebackers coach at South Carolina.
Spanos and Kiffin both joined the LSU staff from Ole Miss. Chris Kiffin coached the Ole Miss linebackers in 2025 after spending the five previous years in the NFL.
Spanos most recently served as a defensive analyst for the Rebels and comes to LSU with 17 years of NFL experience.
In 2024, Lucas oversaw the development of Kyle Kennard, who won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player.
Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with double-digit staffers now added under Kiffin as the program prepares for the NCAA Transfer Portal that is set to officially open on Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 16.
LSU Football Coaching Staff Additions
Joe Cox – Co-Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends
Joe Houston – Special Teams Coordinator
Sawyer Jordan – Inside Wide Receivers
Chris Kiffin – Co-Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers
Sterling Lucas – Defensive Line
George McDonald – Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers
Kevin Smith – Associate Head Coach/Running Backs
Lou Spanos – Pass Rush Specialist / Assistant Defensive Line
Dane Stevens – Quarterbacks
Charlie Weis Jr. – Offensive Coordinator
Eric Wolford – Offensive Line
