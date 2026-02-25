Multiple Powerhouse Programs Pushing to Flip LSU Football's Top-Ranked Commit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant in January after the coveted defender went public with a decision at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Bryant checks in as No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers beating out the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Clemson Tigers for his pledge.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

Despite a verbal commitment to the LSU Tigers, it hasn't stopped other schools from keeping in constant communication with Bryant as his meteoric rise in the rankings continues - now sitting as the No. 14 overall prospect in America.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

"Once D-line coach Sterling Lucas made the move from South Carolina to LSU, the Tigers began to trend for Bryant and that led to him committing to the program on Jan. 3," Rivals wrote.

"He’s on the cusp of five-star status and is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the Palmetto State this cycle. He’ll remain a headliner for Lane Kiffin’s first class in Baton Rouge moving forward."

Now, the fast-rising defensive weapon has piqued the interest of the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and South Carolina Gamecocks where he's eyeing visits, according to 247Sports.

LSU holds the verbal pledge, but it hasn't stopped multiple schools from intensifying their pursuits with the Texas A&M coaching staff already locking in an official visit for the summer, Bryant revealed via social media last week.

Now, all eyes are on the No. 2 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers looking to hold on amid a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process.

