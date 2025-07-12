LSU Football Officially Hires Away Ohio State, USC Trojans and Ole Miss Staffers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers staff continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with expectations rising ahead of the 2025 season.
After securing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, the Tigers have assembled one of the top rosters in the Southeastern Conference with all eyes on a College Football Playoff berth this fall.
But the program has also pieced together a strong offseason when it comes to moves being made off the field.
LSU General Manager Austin Thomas has spearheaded the Tigers' push in filling out the front office with premier hires.
This week, the program hired away three notable names to take on roles within LSU's off-field staff.
The New Hires: Tigers Make Splash Moves
No. 1: Kelvin Bolden - Assistant General Manager
The LSU Tigers are set to hire Ole Miss Rebels Director of Recruiting Strategy, Kelvin Bolden, after hiring him away from the Rebels this week.
Bolden will serve as LSU's Associate Athletic Director/Assistant General Manager where he's set to have the opportunity to reunite with LSU's General Manger, Austin Thomas.
Ole Miss hired Bolden in 2022 where he has remained on Lane Kiffin's staff ever since while handling various roles in Oxford.
With the hire set to be made official, it reunites Bolden with Thomas where the two have formed a significant relationship across the last few years.
Thomas helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss during his two seasons as the program’s Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
Now, Thomas and Bolden will reunite in Baton Rouge with the Bayou Bengals beginning to dominate behind the scenes in the new age of college football.
No. 2: Jeff Martin - Executive Director of Player Personnel
The LSU Football program has hired alum Jeff Martin as the program's Executive Director of Player Personnel.
Martin worked as a graduate student from 2014-17 and was named LSU’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Development in 2017.
Prior to working full-time for the LSU Tigers, Martin worked as a player personnel assistant in Baton Rouge for two years.
It's another impressive hire for the LSU program with Martin having significant experience in the Bayou State.
During his time as a student, he worked under Nick Saban during the 2002 season while also having experience under Les Miles and Ed Orgeron as well across his stints with the program.
Following his recent stint at LSU, Martin was named USC's Director of Scouting and Player Relations in March of 2021.
Now, he'll begin a tenure under Brian Kelly where he'll bring additional expertise to the LSU Football Operations Building.
“Excited to be back home where I belong,” Martin told Rivals. “I’m looking forward to giving everything I have to the program and the people in it.”
No. 3: Sam Petitto - Director of Scouting and Personel Strategy
LSU Football made another impressive off-field hire on Friday with the program set to bring in Ohio State Director of Player Personnel, Sam Petitto.
Petitto, a Louisiana native with an impressive track record, spent nearly a decade working under Alabama head coach Nick Saban prior to heading to Ohio State.
He was hired by Ohio State in February of 2024 where he took on the role as the Buckeyes' Director of Player Personnel.
Now, Pettito is set to return to the Bayou State where he will serve as LSU Football’s Director of Scouting and Personnel Strategy, according to Rivals.
It's a notable hire for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with Petitto bringing championship pedigree to Baton Rouge after working under Saban for eight seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Petitto was the Director of Player Personnel at Georgia for two seasons.
After assisting in building a dynasty with the Crimson Tide, the Amite (La.) native will make his way back to his home state.
Petitto's track record speaks for itself after stints with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes with LSU General Manager, Austin Thomas, spearheading the push to hire him to the off-field staff.
More LSU News:
The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
LSU Baseball's Derek Curiel Named D1 Baseball's National Freshman of the Year
LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.