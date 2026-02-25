LSU Football and Ohio State Buckeyes Pushing to Flip Top Big 12 Wide Receiver Commit

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. revealed a commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last fall, but it hasn't stopped the LSU Tigers from intensifying their pursuit for the elite pass-catcher.

Easter checks in as the No. 4 rated wideout in America with programs from coast-to-coast pushing to flip him away from his pledge to Joey McGuire's program in the Lone Star State.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

But it's Texas Tech that holds the verbal commitment after recently pledging to the hometown school amid a critical stretch in his recruitment process last fall.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote.

"Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle."

But new contenders are emerging in his recruitment with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns looking to sway his commitment elsewhere.

NEW: Elite Texas Tech WR commit Benny Easter Jr. has locked in 4️⃣ official visits, @samspiegs reports✈️



Easter ranks No. 22 NATL. (No. 3 WR) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Intel: https://t.co/kqGj8AjWae pic.twitter.com/mCK0YA4cCT — Rivals (@Rivals) February 25, 2026

“Just the way they go about winning fits me perfectly,” Easter told Rivals of his Texas Tech pledge. “And the passing offense. They wanna win,” he reiterated. “Just shows me what type of a winning program it will be when I get there.”

Easter burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2024 where he earned Texas District 23-6A first-team honors after catching 46 passes for 987 yards and 12 TDs on 21.5 yards per reception.

Now, all eyes are on a pivotal offseason with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers pushing to flip the elite wideout as he begins locking in visits for this spring and summer.

